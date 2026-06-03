A Nintendo Direct is reportedly coming next week, just after Summer Game Fest

Nintendo will reportedly broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation next week.

That’s according to reliable insider Nate the Hate, who claimed in his latest YouTube video that the showcase will take place soon.

“We are in the month of June and expectations are there will be a Direct in the near future,” he said. “Do these claims have merit? When will Nintendo begin to discuss their 2026 plans with us after Star Fox and Rhythm Heaven and Splatoon Raiders? What does the rest of 2026 look like from Nintendo?

“We’ll be getting that answer very soon, as from what I have heard, the Nintendo Direct will take place next week, the second week of June. And just to be clear, that that is the week of the 8th.”

If a Nintendo Direct does indeed take place next week, it will be the first major general Nintendo Direct in nine months – the last one aired back in September 2025 and focused on the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

There have been a further nine presentations since then, but these have either been Partner Showcases, Indie Worlds, Pokémon Presents or focused on a single release (such as Kirby Air Riders, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, Star Fox or The Super Mario Galaxy Movie).

Only a handful of upcoming first-party Switch 2 titles are currently officially confirmed. Only one of these, Rhythm Heaven Groove, is coming to the original Switch (on July 2).

In terms of Switch 2 titles, Star Fox is set for release on June 25, Splatoon Raiders is following on July 23, and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is planned for later this year.