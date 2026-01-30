A Nintendo Direct is reportedly coming next week, dedicated to Partner games

Nintendo will reportedly stream a new Nintendo Direct dedicated to third-party games next week.

That’s according to NatetheHate and GameXplain, who claim a Nintendo Partner Direct will take place on Thursday, February 5. This matches what VGC has heard from our own sources.

Partner Direct is Nintendo’s digital showcase for third-party titles scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, rather than games Nintendo currently has in development at its own studios.

Nintendo held a Partner Direct last July, which featured games like Final Fantasy Tactics, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Star Wars Outlaws, Octopath Traveler 0, and more.

As Switch 2 enters the second half of its first year, many players are anticipating major third-party game announcements. Games already confirmed for Switch 2 include Elden Ring, 007: First Light, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods.

It was recently confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 closed out 2025 with 4.4 million units sold in the US, retaining its status as the fastest-selling console in US history. Unit sales of Switch 2 are currently 35% ahead of PS4 during the same time frame, and “nearly double” those of the original Switch.

However, some industry analysts believe Nintendo will increase the Switch 2 price globally at some point this year, driven by the impact from tariffs, increased memory costs, and broader macroeconomic conditions.