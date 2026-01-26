A Nintendo Direct dedicated to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is coming this week

Another Nintendo Direct presentation is set to air this week, this time dedicated to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

The third game in the Tomodachi series is set for release in Q2 2026, but Nintendo has yet to give the game an official release date.

This may be provided during this week’s Nintendo Direct presentation, which is set to stream online on Thursday, January 29 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT.

No further information on what the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Nintendo Direct will entail has been provided by Nintendo, but it has confirmed the Direct will last around 20 minutes.

Announced during a Nintendo Direct live stream in March 2025, Living the Dream is the first Tomodachi Life game since 2013.

The comedic social simulation title has players interacting with Mii characters, referred to as “islanders”, as they solve problems and build relationships.

The first Tomodachi game, Tomodachi Collection, released only in Japan for Nintendo DS, and sold 3.2 million units. This was followed by Tomodachi Collection: New Life, which was released in Japan in 2013 and was then ported to the West in 2014 as Tomodachi Life.

According to Nintendo, the 3DS game sold 6.72 million units, making it one of the best-selling games on the platform, and at least 2 million of those sales came from Japan.

Nintendo’s announcement that a new Tomodachi Life game was in development was liked over 400,000 times on Nintendo’s Japanese X account, eclipsing January’s Switch 2 announcement, which had 385,000 likes, and likely making it the company’s most liked post to date.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be released for Nintendo Switch in 2026. “Create your own Mii characters based on yourself, friends, family – anyone! – and watch them live their lives on an island out at sea,” reads a synopsis from Nintendo.

“Get involved with their relationships and experience all the weird and wonderful ways these Mii characters interact. You may even drop in on their dreams!”

This will be the second Nintendo Direct within a week – on Sunday, a brief Nintendo Direct dedicated to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie showed a second trailer for the film, confirming characters such as Yoshi and Birdo.

It also announced that the film will be releasing on April 1, earlier than the April 3 date previously confirmed by Nintendo.