A new Yoshi adventure, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, is coming next Spring

Nintendo has announced a new Yoshi adventure to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Super Mario series.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is out in Spring 2026, Nintendo confirmed.

The game features a talking book called Mister Encyclopedia, who asks Yoshi to jump inside his pages in search of mysterious creatures.

“One day, on the island where Yoshi and his friends live, a peculiar talking book named Mr. E suddenly falls from the sky,” a synopsis for the game reads. “This mysterious book’s pages contain information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump in and help investigate.”

Alongside the Yosho, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 was announced for Nintendo SwitchMario Tennis Fever for Nintendo Switch 2, platformer Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch 2 Edition.

