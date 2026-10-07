A new way for businesses to support and promote on VGC: The Video Games Podcast

Want to back independent games media and promote your business on VGC: The Video Game Podcast? Then consider supporting our new Producer tier on Patreon.

For $250 / £193, we’re offering businesses and individuals a way to promote themselves (or not – it’s up to you) via our popular weekly games industry podcast, VGC: The Video Game Podcast, which is listened to by tens of thousands of listeners each month.

It’s also a way to support our work during a tough time for the games media, allowing us to remain 100% independent and keep producing the kind of content our readers want to see.

Members of the VGC Producer tier will receive:

A custom promotional read for your business or product on each video episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast.

An image of your choice (within reason) featured on the video version of the podcast for the duration of the episode.

In addition, you’ll get all the other benefits VGC Patreon members receive, including ad-free site browsing, site comments and Discord access, exclusive podcast episodes, weekly newsletter, and more.

If you appreciate what we do and have some budget to spare, please consider supporting us – it makes a huge difference!