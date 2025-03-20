A new unofficial WWE 2K25 website has launched which makes it easier to find created wrestlers

A new website has been launched to make finding created wrestlers in WWE 2K25 much easier.

WWE2KTools is the work of GINX TV and is described as “a brand new dedicated platform designed to enhance the WWE 2K gaming experience by providing players with a dedicated hub for discovering and sharing community creations”.

For some time players have complained that while the WWE 2K series’ Community Creations mode gives players access to a wealth of user-created wrestlers, doing so can be a frustrating process.

Slow servers, lengthy waits to preview character models before downloading, and WWE 2K25‘s removal of a ‘most recent’ tab means finding a specific wrestler takes some time, and just browsing for someone interesting takes even longer.

WWE2KTools is designed to avoid this, offering an online database of created wrestlers (CAWs). Rather than pulling creations from the game itself, WWE2KTools relies on user submissions, meaning the list is much smaller than in the game but is nevertheless easier to browse, with screenshots of each creation readily available.

Once players find a wrestler they want, they then have to go to the Community Creations mode in WWE 2K25 and simply search for that creation’s hashtags to find and download it.

At the time of writing there are around 160 creations already available on the database, including creations from such WWE 2K25 community creators as WhatsTheStatus, MPCaws and ViceroyFlair.

Over time the site will add a Universe Mode Planner, which is described as “a streamlined way to organize WWE 2K Universe Mode shows, storylines, and rivalries without relying on external spreadsheets”.

It will also add a Draft Simulator, allowing fantasy bookers to “generate balanced rosters for their custom WWE 2K Universe Mode shows with ease”.

VGC’s WWE 2K25 review calls it “another solid grapple ’em up”, criticising its new mode The Island but otherwise praising the game’s depth and detail.

“With a string of improvements across all its existing modes, WWE 2K25 outdoes its predecessor in pretty much every way,” we wrote. “The weak link is the new Island mode with its cynical pay-to-win mechanics, but throw a Cena taunt in its face and pretend it doesn’t exist and you’ll find more than enough elsewhere in the game to keep you entertained for months.”