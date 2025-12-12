A new trailer for Exodus shows more of Wizards of the Coast’s sci-fi action RPG starring Matthew McConaughey

A new trailer for Exodus has been shown at The Game Awards.

The game – which is being published by Wizards of the Coast – was first announced at the show two years ago, when actor Matthew McConaughey took to the stage to reveal that he would be starring in it.

Now a new trailer for the game – which can be viewed at the top of this article – has given players a better look at its action-adventure RPG gameplay, and its hero Jun Aslan.

“Jun comes from humble beginnings, but carries the legacy of a revered Traveler dynasty,” the game’s description reads. “Hidden beneath his unassuming origins lies a genetic heritage that grants Jun extraordinary powers and abilities unlike any other human.”

According to studio Archetype Entertainment, players will get to shape what happens to Jun by making moral decisions and managing “conflicting agendas that echo across generations”.

Players will be able to follow either stealth or open combat gameplay styles, with Archetype promising that “both paths are designed to be equally rewarding, empowering players to tailor their experience”.

Players will also meet companions who will accompany Jun throughout his adventure. The relationships with these companions lead to new side stories and lore.

The trailer also shows more of McConaughey’s character, C.C. Orlev, who is described as “an enigmatic figure whose presence seems to guide Jun at crucial moments”.

Exodus is the first game from Archetype Entertainment, an Austin-based studio set up in 2019 as a division of Wizards of the Coast. The studio consists of veteran developers from such studios as BioWare, Naughty Dog, 343 Industries and Blizzard.

“Exodus is a story about humanity’s resilience and the heroism that can emerge in our darkest hours,” Archetype’s VP of Game Development Chad Robinson said in a statement. “Jun’s journey of discovery will shape entire worlds both now and for generations to come.”

Wizards of the Coast president John Hight added: “Exodus transports us through time and space to a future where technology is so advanced that humankind has reshaped itself to harness godlike powers. Archetype is crafting an epic tale set in a faraway galaxy where your choices impact worlds.”

Exodus is set to release in early 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).