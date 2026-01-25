A new trailer and new characters, including Yoshi, have been revealed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

More characters and plot details have been confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, along with a second trailer.

The new trailer shows Mario and Luigi riding motorbikes to the Tostarena Kingdom from Super Mario Odyssey, where they’ve been called to look at a problematic pipe.

Inside the pipe is Yoshi, finally confirming the tease at the end of the first movie, that he would be making his debut in the sequel.

The trailer also shows Luigi wearing a Frog Suit, and also confirms that Birdo, Baby Mario and Baby Luigi will be in the movie.

“After the first trailer was released, people were asking, ‘is Yoshi not going to be in the movie?'” Nintendo‘s Shigeru Miyamoto said during a Nintendo Direct for the second trailer. “Of course he’s in it! For over 30 years, Yoshi has been a significant part of Mario’s adventure.”

Illumination’s Chris Meledandri also confirmed during the presentation that animation is fully complete on the movie, which is now in post-production.

Nintendo published the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in November 2025, when it also revealed the first new cast members, Rosalina and Bowser Jr.

Rosalina will be played by Brie Larson, best known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for her Academy Award-winning performance in Room.

Bowser Jr, meanwhile, will be played by Benny Safdie, the filmmaker and actor who wrote and directed The Smashing Machine and Uncut Gems.

The film is set to release on April 1, 2026, in the United States and “many additional markets globally”, and will arrive in Japan on April 24, 2026.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have returned to direct the sequel, while Matthew Fogel has returned to write the screenplay, and Brian Tyler has returned to compose the score with a 70-piece orchestra.

Brie Larson is a known Nintendo fan who has been campaigning for some time to star in a Nintendo movie. She starred in a Nintendo Switch commercial in 2020, and during the COVID-19 lockdown she shared a video of her Animal Crossing village. She has also repeatedly expressed her desire to play Samus in a live-action Metroid movie.