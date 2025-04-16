A new special edition Doom-themed Xbox controller is reportedly launching this week

A new Xbox controller themed after Doom: The Dark Ages is reportedly launching in April.

The controller, which will be green and grey, with orange accents and featuring insignias from the game, will reportedly launch a month before the game is set to release, with pre-orders reportedly opening as soon as today.

According to Dealabs, the controller will be available to customers early via the Microsoft Store, before being sold more widely.

The controller’s face button letters will reportedly be replaced with symbols from the game.

The controller has reportedly already been shown publically, appearing in the background of an NBC Today tour of Phil Spencer‘s office. The controller will cost $80/£75/$100CAD.

VGC recently got the chance to play Doom: The Dark Ages for several hours at a preview event.

Our hands-onDoom: The Dark Ages preview said it “nails the gameplay, the tone and the gore.”

“It’s incredibly fun,” we wrote. “It’s uncompromised, energetic, brutal, and rewarding. It is everything that I’d hope and expect from a Doom game, pulled off by a team that’s clearly full of confidence.”

Doom: The Dark Ages will take players to locations from The Doomslayer’s past and “worlds beyond”. The game will not feature a multiplayer component and will instead be an entirely single-player release. Doom: The Dark Ages will also have a larger focus on the story, which ID claims is the studio’s “best yet”.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, with a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Players who plan on playing the game on Xbox Game Pass will be able to buy a Premium Edition Upgrade to obtain the extra content available in the Premium Edition.