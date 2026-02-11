A new Silent Hill Transmission presentation is coming this week, with new info on Silent Hill: Townfall

Konami has announced that a new Silent Hill Transmission presentation will take place later this week.

According to Konami, the presentation will “reveal the latest updates from the Silent Hill series”, with a particular focus on Silent Hill: Townfall.

The Silent Hill Transmission will take place on Thursday, February 12 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / midnight GMT.

Given that PlayStation has already announced a State of Play presentation for the same day at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT, this means the Silent Hill Transmission will take place roughly an hour after the State of Play ends.

Silent Hill Townfall is the last of four Silent Hill projects that were announced during a Silent Hill Transmission back in October 2022.

That presentation, designed to mark the return of the Silent Hill series as a going concern, announced a remake of Silent Hill 2, a Japan-themed entry called Silent Hill F, and streaming series Silent Hill : Ascension, as well as a short teaser for Silent Hill: Townfall.

While Ascension was critically panned (despite winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming), both the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill F were praised by critics and fans alike.

Silent Hill: Townfall is being published by Annapurna and Konami, and is being developed by Scottish studio Screen Burn, formerly known as NoCode, which previously released Stories Untold and Observation (both of which were published by Devolver Digital).

The studio changed its name from NoCode last year, with founder and creative director Jon McKellan joking: “We’re not who we were in 2015, we’ve grown and changed. For a start, we have coders now.”

While Silent Hill: Townfall will likely be the main focus of Thursday’s Silent Hill Transmission, it may not be the only project shown. Following the success of its Silent Hill 2 remake, developer Bloober Team is now working on a remake of the original Silent Hill, Konami announced last year.