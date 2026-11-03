A new retro-inspired game based on Bill & Ted is in development

A new retro-inspired game based on Bill & Ted is currently in development.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure: Arcade is being developed by Australian studio Art of Play Interactive, the studio previously responsible for other modern retro-like titles such as Danger Mouse, Lady Death: Demonicron and The Phantom.

The game, which appears to be mainly be a side-scrolling beat ’em up in the style of 16-bit arcade games, is set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.

It will also feature voice acting from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who played Bill and Ted in all three movies.

“Bag all the historical figures from the movie,” the game’s description reads. “Challenge them to mini-games to earn their respect and participation in your on-stage history report.”

The game will be playable solo, or in two-player co-op mode with both Bill and Ted working together.

Art of Play also stresses: “This game is created by real people with a real love for their craft. We are a strictly no generative AI studio across all our titles. This also extends to our trailer and supporting marketing materials.”

As well as a digital release, there will be a limited run of physical editions too, including a version with SNES-style packaging.

The game will launch on Backerkit in early 2027, which is designed to help fund the last stages of development via the sale of exclusive merchandise, apparel and digital and physical copies. Those interested can sign up for notifications now.

According to Art of Play, people who back the campaign will get a metallic phone booth card showing Rufus (played by George Carlin in the movie). Those who reserve their pledge for $5 will also get two more metallic phone booth cards, featuring Bill and Ted.

Anyone who backs the game within the first 48 hours of the campaign going live will get a fourth metallic phone booth card showing historical figures squeezed against the glass, as well as separate booth top and bottom cards – this will let them join all four cards together to make a metallic phone booth.