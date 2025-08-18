A new official Pokemon convention is coming to San Francisco in 2026

The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon XP, a new convention that will take place in San Francisco in 2026, alongside the Pokémon World Championships 2026.

The event was announced during the closing ceremony at the Pokémon World Championships 2025 in Anaheim, California. Pokémon XP will take place alongside 2026’s competition, and promises a “all-new” fan experience, according to The Pokémon Company.

Pokémon XP will be held in the Moscone Center from Friday, August 28, until Sunday, August 30. It is expected that the yearly pop-up Pokémon Center will also feature as part of the Pokémon XP experience.

Tickets for the event, which will go on sale in September, will cost $120 for adults and $70 for kids. In order to gain access to Championship Sunday, which will once again take place in an arena, attendees will require a multi-day pass, which will cost $150 for adults and $120 for kids.

Pokémon XP will seemingly replace many of the side attractions that have become commonplace during the Pokémon World Championships, such as art exhibits, panels, meet-and-greets, and more. More details on Pokémon XP will be announced later this year.

The Pokémon Company also announced that in 2026, Championship Sunday, which sees the final matches for all of the divisions of the Pokémon World Championships, will take place in the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.