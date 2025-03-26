A new Nintendo Direct focusing on the original Switch is coming tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting another Nintendo Direct presentation tomorrow.

The new Nintendo Direct will take place on Thursday, March 27 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT.

The Direct will last 30 minutes long and will focus on games set to be released on the original Switch, with no announcements for Switch 2 games.

Nintendo is hosting a separate Switch 2 Direct next week, so it’s will be saving all its Switch 2 hardware and software announcements for that instead.

At the moment the original Switch’s release line-up in terms of first-party games looks quiet, with only Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A confirmed. As such, the latest Nintendo Direct will allow Nintendo to reveal which games it has planned for the console in the coming months leading up to (and likely beyond) the launch of the Switch 2.

Following years of speculation about its next console, Nintendo finally announced Switch 2 in January with a short video showing the hardware and a brief glimpse of a new Mario Kart game.

It confirmed that a full reveal was planned for April 2, and also announced plans to hold a series of Switch 2 preview events, giving attendees the chance to try out the console before it’s released.

The tour will begin in New York and Paris on April 4, before moving on to various locations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia over the following two months.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct will take place on April 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST, where it’s expected that Nintendo will announce the console’s release date, as well as more information about software coming to the platform.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said last month that the Switch 2 price will take into account numerous factors, including the trademark affordability of the company’s hardware.

He also said Nintendo will put measures in place to prevent resellers from significantly impacting Switch 2 launch supplies.