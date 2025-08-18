Support VGC

A new Nintendo Direct focused on Kirby Air Riders is coming tomorrow

The presentation will feature 45 minutes of information on the upcoming racing game

Sakurai is directing Kirby Air Riders, out later this year.

Nintendo has announced that a new Nintendo Direct presentation will take place tomorrow, based on Kirby Air Riders.

As revealed on the Nintendo Today app, the presentation will take place on August 19 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 2pm BST.

According to Nintendo, the presentation will last around 45 minutes, but will seemingly focus only on Kirby Air Riders despite its length.

The length of the Direct may surprise some, given that a similar Nintendo Direct focused solely on Mario Kart World only lasted 17 minutes.

However, Kirby Air Riders director Masahiro Sakurai is no stranger to lengthy presentations, having hosted numerous deep dives on recent Super Smash Bros games when new characters were added.

Originally announced in April during Nintendo’s main Switch 2 Direct, Kirby Air Riders is the sequel to 2003 GameCube racing game Kirby Air Ride.

So far no gameplay has been shown from the game, with Nintendo choosing to simply show a CG trailer, but it’s set to release later in 2025, so it’s possible that a release date will be featured during tomorrow’s Direct.

Last year, Sakurai said he was “still creating games for the time being”, despite previously claiming in 2022 that he was “semi-retired” following the release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s final DLC character.

“As for me, I’m still creating games for the time being, but I’m also making this YouTube channel,” Sakurai said at the time. “I’d never done anything like this before starting, so in a way, you could say I haven’t exactly stayed put either.”

He then revealed in the penultimate episode of his YouTube series that he had started production on his next game project back in 2022, saying: “I’m sorry I can’t share more about this project, but assuming we’re able to get it made, it should be announced sooner or later.” It seems now that he was referring to Kirby Air Riders.

