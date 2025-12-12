A new Mega Man game is finally coming in 2027

Capcom has announced that a new Mega Man game is in development.

Mega Man: Dual Override will be released in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, the publisher announced at The Game Awards.

A brief trailer showed that the game will feature the classic 2D Mega Man gameplay, but with a cel-shaded art style.

“Mega Man returns in 2027 with a brand-new entry in the classic action platforming series,” the game’s description reads.

“Override challenges and blast down legions of robots while springboarding across a new array of futuristic frontiers.”

Capcom stated earlier this week that it plans to build Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney up to the status of “core IPs” like its more popular series.

Capcom president and COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto, who recently discussed the company’s growth strategies as part of a new 86-page corporate report, identified Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and Street Fighter as Capcom’s three biggest franchises, describing them as the company’s ‘core IPs’.

In order to reach the company’s target of selling 100 million games in a year, Tsujimoto explained, Capcom is focusing on some of its other series, and plans to eventually grow their player bases up to the point that they too can be considered ‘core IPs’.

“Capcom owns a wealth of globally popular brands, such as Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney,” he said. “We aim to expand our user base and improve our performance through new releases, remakes, and ports of titles in these series to new hardware. By enhancing brand power and cultivating loyal fan bases, we will grow these into core IPs.”