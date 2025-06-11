A new Jumping Flash game was in development for PlayStation VR

A new Jumping Flash game for PlayStation VR was in the early stages of development, but was cancelled, according to Shuhei Yoshida.

Former SIE president Shuhei Yoshida, who was one of Sony‘s public faces during the marketing of both PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR 2 ,has revealed that prior to Sony’s modern licensing deals – which have seen the re-emergence of Patapon and Everybody’s Golf – the company considered licensing some long-dormant franchises for VR adaptations.

Speaking to VGC as part of an upcoming interview, the former Sony executive reflected on the classic PlayStation titles that were remade as VR experiences, such as the forthcoming Lumines Arise.

When the conversation shifted to other PlayStation franchises being considered for VR adaptations, Yoshida revealed that a VR adaptation of the PS1 cult classic Jumping Flash was in the very early stages of development.

“Some developers wanted to license Jumping Flash to develop it into a part of their new VR game,” Yoshida said, stopping short of revealing which developer was working on the game.

“One of the ones that actually happened was that the original creator of Fantavision asked for the license and remade it in VR.”

Fantavision 202X was developed by Cosmo Machia, a developer comprising former Fantavision staff.

VGC then asked if Vib-Ribbon had been considered for the VR treatment, to which Yoshida loudly laughed before answering cheerfully: “No.”

Jumping Flash was a platformer developed by Exact and Ultra in the early 90s. The game was published by Sony, and released in 1995.

Jumping Flash was last referenced in 2024’s Astro Bot, where one of the game’s collectible Bots was modelled after Jumping Flash’s main character.