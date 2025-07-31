A new HD-2D RPG from Square Enix has been announced for Switch 2, with a demo out today

Square Enix has announced The Adventure of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, a new HD-2D RPG for Switch 2.

The game is scheduled for release next year, but a demo for the game will be available later today on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop.

Square Enix has said that it will gather feedback from fans following the release of the demo.

The Adventure of Elliot: The Millennium Tales was announced as part of Nintendo‘s Partner Showcase Nintendo Direct presentation which took place on Thursday.

You can watch the first trailer for the game below.

“A brand-new action RPG from the creators of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines captivating HD-2D visuals and action-adventure gameplay to create a top-down journey in a wide-open world woven across time and space,” Nintendo’s description of the game reads.

“Open new paths as you explore an untamed continent and reveal its mysterious history. Navigate battles with strategic support abilities provided by a helpful fairy. The game launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, and an exclusive debut demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.”

Although the full development team has yet to be revealed, the phrase “from the creators of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default” appears to suggest that Masashi Takahashi and Tomoya Asano will be involved with the project.

Takahashi and Asano had previously headed Bravely Default and its sequel Bravely Second: End Layer, before jumping over to produce Octopath Traveler and its sequel.

Both main entries were critically well received, with Octopath Traveler currently on a Metacritic score of 83 and its sequel on 86.