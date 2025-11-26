A new Grasshopper Direct presentation takes place next week, featuring Romeo is a Dead Man

Grasshopper Manufacture has announced that it will be showing another Grasshopper Direct next week.

The presentation will take place on Friday, December 5 at 10am Japan time on the Grasshopper Archives YouTube channel. For Western viewers, that translates to the following times:

PST – 5pm on Thursday, December 4

EST – 8pm on Thursday, December 4

GMT – 1am on Friday, December 5

According to Grasshopper, the event will focus mainly on the studio’s upcoming sci-fi action game Romeo is a Dead Man.

“Set to launch on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2026, the presentation will also share a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s development, together with never before seen gameplay,” it says.

Romeo is a Dead Man is described as the No More Heroes studio’s “bloodiest action game yet”. A trailer for the game debuted during PlayStation’s State of Play in June and showed protagonist Romeo swapping between guns and swords, using enemies’ powers against them, in a setup in which players must jump back and forth between the real world and subspace.

Grasshopper says players should expect “super bloody action, crazy twists and turns to blow players’ minds, and a whole mess of kinda-stereotypical gimmicks – all rolled into one wild ride”.

This will be the third Grasshopper Direct presentation from the studio, following previous showcases in 2023 and 2024.

The first Grasshopper Direct was released in June 2023 to celebrate the studio’s 25th anniversary and showed footage from Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered.

The second Grasshopper Direct, in July 2024, gave a deeper dive into the game and featured a discussion with Suda51, Shinji Mikami and other guests.

Speaking to VGC in 2023, Grasshopper’s creative lead, Suda, said the studio had no plans to dilute the content of its future games to avoid controversy.

“While I don’t purposely set out to put lots of adult themes or risque themes into the games, at the same time I don’t really try to hold back on anything either,” he said. “If I think this is how a character would talk or look naturally, then that’s what it’s going to be like.”