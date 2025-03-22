A new God of War ‘side-story project’ set in Greece is coming this year, it’s claimed

A new God of War project set in Greece is coming this year, it’s claimed.

Rumors have circulated for some time about a remastered collection of God of War titles set for this year, timed for the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Now, Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb has claimed that a new God of War “side-story project” set in Greece is coming this year.

The first several entries in the series were set in Greece and focused on Greek mythology, before moving to Norse mythology with 2018’s God of War reboot. While God of War director Cory Barlog has previously said that he never planned for a second God of War trilogy based on the 2018 game, the conclusion to God of War Ragnarok left the story open for more titles.

“Everyone keeps asking about this, so I’ve tried to find out more,” Grubb wrote on Bluesky. “There’s still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it’s not a remaster collection. It’s a new side-story project.”

OK. Everyone keeps asking about this, so I've tried to find out more: There's still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it's not a remaster collection. It's a new side-story project. — Grubb (@grubb.wtf) 2025-03-22T19:00:46.068Z

Grubb then added: “I was never told about a Remaster collection, but I asked a source about the rumors (that I saw were focused on a collection) and they told me that nothing God of War would happen at the State of Play but something could show up at the anniversary.”

Sony has announced some of its plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the God of War franchise. The celebration will include new in-game content for God of War Ragnarok, new merchandise, and a physical art exhibition.

God of War Ragnarok players will be able to claim the new free Dark Odyssey Collection from March 20.

God of War Ragnarok was added to PlayStation Plus in January. That same month, it was reported that Sony cancelled two unannounced live service PlayStation games, one of which is believed to have been a God of War game.

Sony’s slate this year includes Ghost of Yotei, a sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima, as well as Death Stranding 2.