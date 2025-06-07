A new Game of Thrones RTS is coming to PC in 2026

Developer and publisher Playside Studios has announced a new Game of Thrones RTS for PC.

Titled Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, it promises to deliver classic real-time strategy set in the fictional fantasy world created by George R.R. Martin and brought to screen by HBO.

A cinematic reveal trailer for the title, which premiered at Summer Game Fest’s live kick-off showcase on Friday, is viewable below.

“Take command of one of the Great Houses – or the Night King himself – as you set out to conquer the Seven Kingdoms solo, or in exciting and challenging free-for-all multiplayer,” reads an official description of the game.

“Players will lead the forces of House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the Night King, rally iconic heroes, and rewrite the fate of the realm.”

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is coming to Steam in 2026 and is available to wishlist now.

PlaySide, which bills itself as Australia’s largest video game developer, is the company behind the Dumb Ways to Die franchise, the PC RTS Age of Darkness: Final Stand, and the twin-stick shooter Kill Knight.

And its work for hire division has developed games in collaboration with the likes of Activision Blizzard, Meta, Netflix Games and Take Two.

Playside has also released its first developer diary for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, which is viewable below. In it, game director Ryan McMahon offers a deeper look into the early development progress and the studio’s vision for the game.

“Like millions of others we experienced the TV show week to week. The betrayals, the shifting power, the moments that left the world stunned. That emotional weight, that unpredictability, is what we want to capture in War for Westeros,” he said.

“This is a world where trust is fleeting and power is everything. You’re not just commanding armies, you’re navigating a world shaped by legacy, betrayal, and the fight to claim the Iron Throne.”