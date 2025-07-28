A new Friday the 13th ‘sequel game’ is in the works

A new video game based on Friday the 13th is in the works, it’s been revealed.

During a San Diego Comic-Con panel based on all things Friday the 13th, it was announced that a “sequel” game is being made.

The reveal was made by Robert Barsamian, executive vice president at Horror Inc, the company which currently handles the Friday the 13th franchise IP under a label called Jason Universe.

During the panel, Barsamian acknowledged the “elephant in the room”, which is the fact that there hasn’t been a new Friday the 13th movie since a reboot 16 years ago.

“I can tell you that a new sequel movie and a new sequel game are at the top of our list,” Barsamian confirmed (as reported by Comicbook.com).

“It’s where most of our energy is going right now, and I can tell you we’re finally in a position to deliver on that. While we’re not officially announcing with our partners today, both are coming. They’re both in the works.”

Barsamian didn’t confirm whether the phrase “sequel game” specifically meant that the upcoming game would be a direct follow-up to the 2017 asymmetrcial online multiplayer title Friday the 13th: The Game. He was listed an an executive producer in the credits of the 2017 game.

Friday the 13th: The Game was pulled from sale on December 31, 2023 after its licence expired.

The same fate befell critically acclaimed mobile game Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, which was delisted in January 2023 due to “the inability to renew the licence with the licensors”.

Following the release of Friday the 13th: The Game, its developer IllFonic went on to work on other licensed asymmetrical multiplayer horror games Predator: Hunting Grounds, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.

Publisher Gun Media, meanwhile, teamed up with Sumo Nottingham to release an asymmetrical online multiplayer game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Jason Universe is a new enterprise which was set up last year in an attempt to bring the Friday the 13th villain to the modern era through a variety of new projects and appearances.

“Stay tuned for news on fresh entertainment, games, experiences, merch and more starring everyone’s favorite hockey-mask-wearing villain,” it said when it launched in May 2024.