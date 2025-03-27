A new Everybody’s Golf game is coming this year.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots is coming in 2025. Announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, no release date was shared for the game. You can view the trailer for the game below. The title references both names of the franchise.

In the US, the series was named Hot Shots Golf, whereas outside of the US it was known as Everybody’s Golf.

The game is being developed by Bandai Namco and published by Sony.

The series’ signature three-button shot mechanic will return, according to a press release, as will classic characters.

Players will be able to take on in-game tournaments, as well Wacky Golf “where all sorts of shenanigans can help or hinder your chances.”

The game will support up to four players locally or online.

Noteably it appears that the original Everybody’s Golf Studio ClapHanz won’t be involved.

Clap Hanz was founded in 1998 and spent its first two decades working with Sony Interactive Entertainment on Everybody’s Golf and its Tennis and VR spin-offs.

In total, the studio released 13 installments across every PlayStation console.