A new Dead or Alive game is in development, while Dead or Alive 6: Last Round is coming to PS5 in June

Koei Tecmo has announced that a new game in the Dead or Alive series is currently in development.

Dead or Alive series producer Yosuke Hayashi announced the news during tonight’s PlayStation State of Play presentation.

A brief teaser trailer was shown, saying: “The dawn of a new chapter awaits. In development for PlayStation 5.”

Before this, Hayashi announced that a special edition of Dead or Alive 6 will be coming to PS5 in the summer.

Dead or Alive 6: Last Round will be released on June 25, and will feature graphical upgrades for PlayStation 5.

Last Round will also feature new costumes and an improved photo mode, along with previous DLC characters returning. Hayashi also announced that new characters would be added to the game.

