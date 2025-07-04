Nintendo’s Switch 2 launch game reveals its developer

The developer of Nintendo Switch 2’s launch game, Welcome Tour, has been revealed.

The Switch 2 mini-game collection and pseudo-interactive-manual launched alongside Switch 2 on June 5, but many players were surprised to discover there were no staff credits upon completing the game.

For several recent projects, Nintendo has refused to comment publicly on which specific development team is behind them, but usually they’re at the very least revealed in game credits, once titles have been released.

Now, we know the identity of the game’s developer, thanks to an update on the website of Nintendo Cube listing it as one of its projects. It’s unclear when the website was updated to list Welcome Tour, but it has only been widely discovered now.

The Tokyo-based Nintendo subsidiary, which was previously known as NDCube until last year, is best known for its work on the Mario Party Series.

Nintendo Cube also worked on Switch titles Everybody 1-2-Switch, and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. Further back, it created Wii Party, and its Wii U sequel, Wii Party U.

Previously, Nintendo declined to confirm who the new voice actor behind Mario was until people with early copies of Super Mario Wonder discovered it in the credits. After that, it was similarly secretive around the developer of Switch’s Super Mario RPG until its identity was discovered on a store page.

The company was also secretive about the developer behind Princess Peach Showtime, declining to confirm if Good-Feel was working on it when asked.