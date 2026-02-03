A modder has turned Red Dead Redemption 2 into a ‘legally distinct’ Pokémon style game

A modder who specialises in making “nonsense” mods for games has turned Red Dead Redemption 2 into a Pokémon-like game.

YouTuber Blurbs often makes comedy mods for popular games, and his latest video shows him turning Rockstar‘s Wild West game into a “legally distinct animal catching RPG”.

While other modders’ videos often just show the game in action, Blurbs usually shows the development process and this latest 20-minute video is no different.

In it, he figures out how to make protagonist throw a Pokéball (or an Arthur Ball, as he calls it), then how to make it look like it’s capturing one of the wild animals in the game.

He then figures out how to make a screen showing the player’s party of animals, as well as a way to give them movesets.

Finally, he mods the game so that players can point at a human NPC and challenge them to a battle, with the camera transitioning to a Pokémon style head-to-head fight.

“I don’t usually release the mods I make because they’re a chaotic mess and involve multiple programs working together, and this one is no different,” Blurbs says at the end of the video.

“Regardless, I am going to try and release this one. I will need some time to clean the code up, but this specifically works in tandem with streaming software. Technically you can play it without streaming, you just have to have OBS installed.”

Previous Red Dead Redemption mods created by Blurbs include turning the game into a Katamari clone (where everything Arthur touches sticks to him), turning it into a Mortal Kombat clone and turning it into Super Monkey Ball.

His mods for other games have included a ‘realistic’ mod for Grand Theft Auto 5, where NPCs can jump in front of the player’s car then take them to court if they’re hit.