As PlayStation handheld rumours continue, a modder has built a handheld PS4 that can run for up to three hours

A hardware modder has created their own handheld PlayStation 4, which they say is “stable, fully functional, and safe to use”.

Reddit user Wewillmakeitnow shared images of their portable PS4 project, which they said consisted of “months of work, testing and redesign”.

According to the modder, the handheld contains the motherboard of a PS4 Slim, which they cut and modified to make it as small as possible while still retaining all its functionality.

“The goal was not only size reduction, but also better power efficiency and thermal behavior by optimizing the layout and removing unused section,” they explained.

The handheld features a 7-inch OLED display (roughly the same size as the Switch OLED’s screen), and supports up to 1080p resolution. It also includes an HDMI output which lets players connect it to a TV like a standard PS4.

They also designed a new cooling system for the console with optimised airflow and heatsinks, with “active temperature management to properly handle the PS4 APU under load”.

According to Wewillmakeitnow, the handheld’s battery life lasts up to three hours when it’s under low to medium load, while demanding games will run for around 90 minutes. It can also be played with the handheld plugged into AC power if needed.

They also posted a video of it running, to prove that does actually work:

Sadly, because this was just a personal project, Wewillmakeitnow has no plans to make any more of these custom PS4 handhelds to sell.

With PlayStation handheld rumours floating around for the past couple of years, however, projects like this at least demonstrate that if this is what a single person is able to create, it will be interesting to see what Sony‘s R&D team can come up with.

Increasingly impressive console hardware mods have been appearing in recent months. Last week we reported on a Chinese modder who created a 3-in-1 console containing all three current-gen systems in a single box, all sharing the same power supply and cooling system.