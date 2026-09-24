A mixed reality ‘reinvention’ of Tetris Effect is coming next year

A new version of Tetris Effect, designed for mixed reality (MR), is coming next year.

Tetris Effect: Mixed Realities is set for release in 2027, and will be released on Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S and the upcoming Meta VR Glasses.

Although the actual gameplay remains a secret for now, the game will be developed by Monstars and Resonair and published by Enhance, just like the main Tetris Effect was.

The game’s official description calls it “a mind-blowing reinvention of Tetris Effect that uses the full power of MR and Tetris’ absorbing gameplay to transport you into magical, musical realms.

“Your room transforms into a deep-sea aquarium, remote space station, and more, as you build – Tetrimino by Tetrimino – gateways to other dimensions that blur the line between the real and the virtual.”

Although the game will let players control it with just their hands, it will also support controllers.

Mixed reality is one of the main selling points of the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S headsets. It uses external cameras to allow players to continue seeing their surroundings, but then uses augmented reality to place virtual objects in the real world.

It’s also one of the central focuses of the upcoming Meta VR Glasses, which Meta announced on Wednesday.

The glasses, which will release in Spring 2027 at a price of $1,299, will attempt to make virtual reality more comfortable by placing the lenses in a pair of sunglasses, instead of a large headset, with processing taking place on a ‘puck’ attached to them.