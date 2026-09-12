A listing for Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Year One Edition has been spotted, suggesting a version with all DLC is coming

A listing for a potential special edition of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has been spotted online.

As noticed by Sonic Stadium, Amazon UK is currently listing ‘Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Year One Edition’, suggesting a new release of the game with all paid DLC included.

The listing, which lets customers pre-order it now on PS5 (no other versions have been added yet), says the game will cost £54.99 and will be released on November 3.

While Sonic Racing: Crossworlds launched with a Deluxe Edition which included access to all paid DLC as and when it was released, this was a digital-only version – all physical copies to date have only included the Standard Edition of the game.

Given that the standard, non-discounted price of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on the digital stores for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2 is £64.99, and that the Season Pass containing all DLC costs £24.99, this means if the £54.99 price remains unchanged players will be getting a saving of up to £34.99 on the price of the base game and Season Pass combined.

Year One of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds’ content consisted of six separate DLC packs, each containing a crossover with another IP with characters, vehicles, tracks and music from those brands.

The first pack was based on Minecraft and included Steve, Alex and a Creeper as playable characters. This was then followed by a SpongeBob SquarePants pack adding SpongeBob and Patrick.

Pack 3 included Pac-Man and the four ghosts, while the fourth pack was based on Mega Man and added the titular character along with Proto Man.

The most recent pack to date has been the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem pack, which added all four turtles to the game, while the sixth pack – based on the animated series Avatar – is coming in October.

As well as the paid characters, Sega has also released 12 free crossover racers, containing characters from other Sega IP. These have included Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, NiGHTS, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball, Tangle and Whisper from the IDW Sonic comic book series, Red from Angry Birds, Goro Majima from Like a Dragon, Arle from Puyo Puyo, ‘Classic’ Sonic, Axel from Crazy Taxi and Amigo from Samba de Amigo.

In all, once the Avatar pack is released, the total roster at the end of Year One will stand at 59 racers.

Sega also confirmed during Summer Game Fest that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be getting a Year 2 pass featuring six further DLC collaborations, revealing that the first two will be based on Godzilla and Evangelion.