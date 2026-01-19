A limited edition Marathon PS5 DualSense controller and Pulse Elite headset are coming

A limited edition DualSense controller is coming in March to mark the release of Bungie’s Marathon.

Bungie confirmed today that its survival extraction shooter will be released on March 5.

It’s now also revealed that a special Marathon-themed DualSense will also be released on March 5, along with a Marathon-branded version of the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset.

The controller will sell for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99, with pre-orders beginning on January 29 at 10am local time at the PlayStation Direct store (where available) as well as participating retailers.

The Marathon Limited Edition Pulse Elite wireless headset will sell for $169.99 and will only be available in US, exclusively on its PlayStation Direct store.

Bungie has also detailed the game’s Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s Editions which will contain the following:

Standard Edition ($39.99 / £34.99)

Access to all gameplay updates (maps, Runner shells, events, etc.) as the year progresses

Pre-order Marathon and receive the following: ZERO STEP 004 CE Tactical Sidearm Style ZERO STEP RC Weapon Charm ZERO STEP SHIFT Weapon Sticker APOGEE INTERCEPT Background APOGEE INTERCEPT Emblem

Plus the following rewards for Destiny 2 rewards linked to your Bungie.net account: UESC Echo-type Shell Exotic Ghost UESC Rover Exotic Ship UESC Sprinter Exotic Sparrow



Deluxe Edition ($59.99 / £49.99)

All Standard Edition content

1x Premium Rewards Pass Voucher

200 SILK Rewards Pass Tokens, used to unlock rewards in the pass

Weapon Cosmetics: MIDNIGHT DECAY Misriah 2442 Pump Shotgun Style MIDNIGHT DECAY Overrun AR Style

Runner Shell Cosmetics: MIDNIGHT DECAY Vandal Shell Style MIDNIGHT DECAY Destroyer Shell Style MIDNIGHT DECAY Assassin Shell Style MIDNIGHT DECAY Thief Shell Style



Collector’s Edition ($229.99 with game code, $170.00 without)

All Deluxe Edition content (game code version only)

1/6th scale Thief Runner shell statue with LED lights

Collectible WEAVEworm miniature

Iron-on embroidered patch

Six art postcards

Premium hexagon packaging with lenticular poster

Beautifully designed display box featuring environmental art

In-game bonus cosmetics for purchasing from the Bungie Store or PlayStation Direct: ZERO STEP Emblem ZERO STEP Background



Marathon was originally planned for release on September 23, 2005, but Bungie announced last June that it had officially delayed the game, citing a need for more time to refine and test.

The delay followed mixed feedback from players to alpha tests, as well as a significant controversy around stolen artwork that was found in those test builds.

Bungie claims that Marathon will feature no pay-to-win mechanics, and players will have access to all gameplay updates (maps, Runner shells, events, etc), with an additional reward pass that won’t expire.