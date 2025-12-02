A limited edition Genshin Impact DualSense controller is coming to PS5

PlayStation has revealed a new limited edition DualSense controller for PS5, based on Genshin Impact.

The new controller – which officially goes by the full name of DualSense Wireless Controller: Genshin Impact Limited Edition – will be priced at $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 and will be available in limited quantities.

The controller features a white, gold and green pattern, and is covered with “arcane glyphs of a fantasy realm”, including the emblems of Aether and Lumine, and their companion guide Paimon.

Sony Interactive Entertainment collaborated with Genshin Impact studio HoYoverse when creating the controller.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to present the DualSense Wireless Controller: Genshin Impact Limited Edition to our players and fans around the world,” HoYoverse president of global publishing and operation Wenyi Jin said in a statement.

“The controller features iconic design elements inspired by Genshin Impact’s beloved Traveler Twins and Paimon, celebrating years of adventure and companionship in Teyvat, alongside our cherished memories with the community.

“We hope that Travelers will enjoy the company of the controller and continue to expand their adventure in Genshin Impact.”

The DualSense Wireless Controller: Genshin Impact Limited Edition will be released on January 21, 2026 in select markets across Asia (including Japan), before launching in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand on February 25, 2026.

Players in regions with an online PlayStation Direct store – the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg – will be able to pre-order the controller from December 11 at 10am local time (10am ET in the US).