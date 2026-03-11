A Lego PlayStation is reportedly coming later this year

A Lego recreation of the original Sony PlayStation is reportedly on the way.

That’s according to Instagram user Lego Minecraft Goat, who has a lengthy track record of leaking upcoming Lego sets and their pricing.

According to the insider, the Lego PS1 will be released in December, and will be aimed at adult collectors much like Lego’s other console-themed sets.

The set will reportedly cost $159.99 / €159.99 and will consist of 1,911 pieces, including at least the console and one controller.

That isn’t as many as the Lego Atari 2600 (2,532 pieces) or the Lego NES (2,646 pieces), though the former did include three other models based on classic Atari games, and the latter included a television playing Super Mario Bros, so it’s likely that the PS1 will at least be similar in size to the base consoles in those sets.

This wouldn’t be the first PlayStation-themed product to be released by Lego. The company has previously released two sets based on the Horizon series – a Tallneck from Horizon Forbidden West released in 2022, and a smaller set aimed at younger builders to tie in with the Lego Horizon Adventures game.

On Tuesday, Nintendo announced the second of its large-scale Mario Kart sets aimed at adult builders.

The Luigi & Mach 8 set is available for pre-order on the official Lego store, at a price of $179.99 / £159.99.

Previous video game-themed Lego sets aimed at adult collectors have included a Lego Bowser, a Lego Super Mario World sprite, a Lego Super Mario 64 Question Block, a Lego Pac-Man arcade machine and a Lego Sonic the Hedgehog diorama.

In recent weeks, Lego released a set based on the ‘Final Battle’ against Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as well as the first of its Pokémon sets, including a $650 statue displaying Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur.