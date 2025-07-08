A Ghost of Yotei State of Play featuring ‘nearly 20 minutes’ of gameplay coming this week

PlayStation has confirmed when the upcoming Ghost of Yotei State of Play will be broadcast this week.

The stream, which will feature “almost 20 minutes of new gameplay,” according to PlayStation, will be broadcast on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels on July 10 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.

The stream will be hosted by Sucker Punch’s Creative Directors, Jason Connell and Nate Fox.

Ghost of Yotei will be released on October 2, exclusively for PS5.

Earlier this year, Sucker Punch announced a collector’s edition for the game.

This packed edition includes all of the pre-order bonuses, all in-game items from the Digital Deluxe Edition, and a digital copy of the game, as well as a replica display edition of Atsu’s Ghost mask. The mask is built to scale with Jin’s mask from our Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition.

Earlier this year, the game’s co-creative directors, Nate Fox and Jason Cornell, spoke to Famitsu, shedding light on the next game from Sucker Punch.

“The main theme of this game is revenge,” Fox said. “The main character, Atsu, has a big trauma in her childhood and goes on a journey to get revenge.”

The game will see the player hunt down the Yotei Six, a group of warriors that have caused death and destruction across Japan. As the player hunts them down, a sash worn by the protagonist, Atsu, will display the names of the Yotei Six that she is pursuing.

Fox and Cornell visited the game’s setting, which today is known as the prefecture of Hokkaido, to research the game.

“We have received cooperation from various advisors regarding the depiction of the Ainu people and Ainu culture of the time,” said Fox. “Like with the previous game, we have also thoroughly researched Japanese culture and incorporated it into this project.”

Cornell concurred, saying, “I also went to Hokkaido to research Ainu culture, and had people knowledgeable about Ainu culture introduce me to museums and folk crafts, which I incorporated into the worldview of this work. By the way, I also went to the mountains with them and had the experience of picking wild vegetables.”