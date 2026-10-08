A full-sized replica of the Atari 800XL home computer is coming next year

Atari and Retro Games Ltd have announced that a recreation of the Atari 800XL is coming next year.

The companies previously collaborated on The 400 Mini, a miniature recreation of the Atari 400 home computer, which was released in 2024.

Fans hoped a full-sized version with a working keyboard would follow, and now one has been announced, but based on a different model.

The 800XL, as it will simply be known, aims to be an authentic replica of the original Atari 800XL home computer which was released back in 1983.

The computer offers HDMI output for modern displays and features a full-sized mechanical keyboard, a working cartridge slot and the Atari BASIC programming language built in.

It comes with 25 games built-in – including Asteroids, Berzerk, Boulder Dash, Centipede and Crystal Castles – but also has support for USB loading, allowing players to access their own games.

Although the computer is designed to replicate the look and feel of an Atari 800XL, it will support games for the Atari 400, 800, XL and XE computers, as well as the Atari 5200 console.

Pre-orders for The 800XL are available now at a price of £199.99, and shipping will start in April 2027.

This is only the latest in a series of home computer recreations that have been released by Retro Games over the years.

The UK-based company specialises in mini and full-sized replicas of classic systems, and has a history of releasing mini versions first, followed by full-sized versions with working keyboards.

The company has previously released full-sized, authentic versions of the Commodore 64 (and VIC 20) and the ZX Spectrum, and will be releasing a full-sized replica of the Amiga 1200 in December.