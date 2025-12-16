A free demo for the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is available now

A free playable demo for the upcoming Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is available now.

The demo, which can be found on the Switch 2 eShop and the Xbox Store, lets players try the game out a month ahead of its scheduled release date of January 22, 2026.

Players who download and play the demo will then be able to carry over their save data to the full game, should they wish to buy it.

When they do buy the full game, players with demo save data on their console will unlock a Revival Earrings and Survival Set in the full game.

“In the demo, players can experience the game’s iconic opening chapter, in which the mercenary Cloud Strife and the underground resistance group Avalanche attempt to destroy a Mako Reactor powering the dystopian city of Midgar,” Square Enix said in a statement.

“In their fight against the shadowy Shinra Electric Power Company, Cloud and his comrades are thrust into a larger conflict that will decide the fate of the planet.”

Until January 31, players who pre-order the digital edition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 or Xbox Series X/S will also receive the original Final Fantasy for free. Xbox Series X/S players will get this immediately after making the pre-order, while Switch 2 players will get it on January 22.

Players who pre-order the physical edition on Switch 2 will get a Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy play booster pack, containing 15 random cards, while stocks last.

Square Enix posted a comparison video in October, showing Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade running on Switch 2, Xbox Series X, PC and PS5.

Although it isn’t explicitly stated by Square Enix, it appears that the video’s intention is to show how Switch 2 – which is less powerful than the other formats – is capable of keeping up when it comes to visual quality.

The game’s director Naoki Hamaguchi previously said the key to making the Switch 2 version look good is not compromising on the lighting, noting that if the lighting had been compromised for the Switch 2 port, it would have affected characters’ expressions and would have made the game feel “cheap” as a result.

Optimisation was instead focused on reducing processing load in other areas of the game such as fog and other post-processing effects. The result was a game that runs at 30 frames per second on Switch 2 without looking drastically inferior to the PS5 version.