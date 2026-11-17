Nintendo has released a free playable demo for Splatoon Raiders.

The single-player spin-off was released on Switch 2 in July to critical acclaim, but there was no option for players to try the game first before buying it.

This has now been remedied with a free demo on the Switch 2 eShop, allowing players to find out whether Splatoon Raiders‘ looter shooter mechanics are for them.

According to Nintendo, the demo contains three different stages, and lets players choose from three pre-selected loadouts.

In this way they should be able to see how entering a stage with a different loadout of gadgets can drastically change the strategy needed for clearing each stage.

Splatoon Raiders enjoyed a positive critical reception, with a Metacritic score of 82, but did significantly better with players, developing a cult following that led to high user-submitted scores on Metacritic.

At the time of writing it still has the seventh highest ever user score on Metacritic. While this list is usually an indication of popularity (or notoriety) rather than quality, it nevertheless suggests the game has a dedicated following.

A demo version of Splatoon Raiders is now available on Nintendo Switch 2!



Get a taste of the Spirhalite Islands with 3 different stages, and team up with Deep Cut to take 3 preselected loadouts for a test splat.



Play today: https://t.co/4hY9bim8LL pic.twitter.com/PVQajhUp78 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 17, 2026

VGC’s Splatoon Raiders review called it “a challenging, all-out action game” that did a good job of taking the main series’ multiplayer gameplay and adapting it for single-player action.

“Splatoon Raiders shows that Nintendo’s online multiplayer series works just as well in an offline solo setting,” we wrote.

“It’s very much a game with a single, simple loop – shoot everything, die, upgrade, shoot everything again – but it delivers this loop with such engaging, enjoyable action that you don’t need to worry about repetition creeping in, you’ll happily open the front door and invite it in for dinner.”