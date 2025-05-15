A Forza supercar owned by Xbox Game Studios’ former head is being auctioned for gaming charity SpecialEffect

A supercar with strong ties to the Forza Motorsport series is being auctioned off to raise money for UK video game charity SpecialEffect.

The 2017 Ford GT was owned by Alan Hartman, former head of Xbox Game Studios and former boss of Forza Motorsport studio Turn 10.

The car, which has been donated by Hartman to the charity, is one of only 138 made that year. The 2017 Ford GT featured on the front cover of Forza Motorsport 6, and originally cost $450,000 brand new but have sold for far more at auction.

In 2020, three separate 2017 Ford GT cars were sold in auctions in Arizona for $1.5 million, $1.2 million and $923,500.

Hartman, who was made an honorary vice president of SpecialEffect in 2018, said in a statement: “I’ve seen first-hand the incredible work that SpecialEffect does, and I’m honoured to be able to contribute in this way.

“They not only bring joy to so many, but they provide a north star for the entire gaming industry as we strive to create a level playing field for every gamer. It is a privilege to support them and I hope this auction encourages others to get involved and help support this amazing charity.”

Funds raised by the auction will support SpecialEffect’s team of occupational therapists and gaming specialists in the UK, who use assistive technology to create bespoke gaming setups for people with disabilities.

Since it was first set up by former teacher Dr Mick Donegan in 2007, SpecialEffect has focused on helping physically disabled people, especially children, play video games.

The charity works with developers and peripheral manufacturers to create special modified controllers and eye-tracking sensors, to help make games more accessible to everyone.

SpecialEffect was presented with the BAFTA Special Award last year, joining such former recipients as Idris Elba, John Motson, Steven Moffat, Ray Harryhausen, the Monty Python team, Aardman Animations, Coronation Street, Spike Lee, Billy Connolly and Dolby Laboratories.

Anyone with a spare half a million dollars looking to bid on the car can visit Bring a Trailer for more information.