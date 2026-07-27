A Final Fantasy 6 remake would need four or five games to do the story justice, Yoshi-P says

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P) has explained why a Final Fantasy 6 remake isn’t necessarily feasible without it becoming an even larger project than the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was.

Yoshida was on stage at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Berlin, where he was discussing the series with fellow director Naoki Hamaguchi (who directed the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy).

Hamaguchi was asked which game was the biggest influence on his life. He answered that it was Final Fantasy 6, but also warned that every time he says this it results in stories saying he’s going to remake it, when that isn’t the case.

“I’ve given this answer to a lot of media interviews, and it is also a Square Enix title so apologies for that, but Final Fantasy 6 is the reason I wanted to work in games so that always has a special place in my heart,” Hamaguchi explained (via a translator).

“But every time I give that answer to a journalist or someone, the next day there’s an article online saying ‘Hamaguchi will be remaking Final Fantasy 6’. So I also say ‘no, I am not’ at the same time,” he joked.

Yoshida then explained that while there may be appetite from players for a Final Fantasy 6 remake, the work involved in such a project would be immense given the scale of the game.

“Of course I understand the feelings of the players, but you’ve got to think about it,” he explained. “Look at Final Fantasy 6. It’s such an incredibly huge game. The scale is just immense, and the same applies for other titles like Final Fantasy 8, Final Fantasy 9.”

Addressing Hamaguchi, he added: “So of course now, since you’re working on the Final Fantasy 7 remake series, I do get that people would be asking for remakes of other titles, but if we did remake those other titles, we’d probably end up having to release them in four instalments, or maybe even five instalments.”

Party management

Hamaguchi went on to explain that the fact Square Enix was able to mostly keep the same team together to make three Final Fantasy 7 Remake games in a row was an incredible feat, and he couldn’t make promises that it would be possible to find a team committed to another long-term project like that.

“I really think, having worked on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series, that I am truly blessed with a wonderful team,” he said. “They’ve stuck with me for over 10 years working on three separate games, that are a remake of a single game, and there’s not many that would do that. We’re not quite at the finish line yet, Revelation isn’t out, but we’re almost there, and I’m so grateful to them that we’ve been able to make it this far.

“And if, for example, we were doing something where every time we got to the end and released one we’d said ‘okay, we’ll have a separate team, we’ll look for new people’ then I’m not saying it would have been impossible but it would have been close.

“So yeah, I’m truly blessed with such a great team and I do think not only is it a matter of timing, in a way it’s a miracle that we were able to get these people willing to stick around and willing to keep up the motivation to work on so many of these standalone titles back to back.

“So that’s why I can’t just sit here and go ‘yeah, yeah, I’ll remake 6’, because it’s not quite that easy.”

Yoshida previously suggested back in 2024 that he was aware of requests to remake Final Fantasy 9, but that he didn’t think it would be possible to remake that as a single title. When asked at the time which game he’d like to remake, he said it would be Final Fantasy 3.