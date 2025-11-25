A Far Cry TV series starring Always Sunny’s Rob Mac has been announced

A TV series based on Ubisoft’s Far Cry games has been announced.

A series order for the show has been placed by FX, with plans to air it as an anthology series, where each season will be set in a different location and have a different cast of characters.

The show, which will stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ elsewhere around the world, will be produced by Rob Mac via his More Better Productions company, and by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Alien: Eath) via his 26 Keys production company.

Rob Mac – creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and executive producer of Welcome to Wrexham, who recently legally changed his name from Rob McElhenney to make it easier for people to pronounce his name when he works in South America – is also set to star in the show.

“Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realised,” Mac said in a statement. “Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support.”

“What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology,” Hawley added. “Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme.

“To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

So uh… remember when we said FARCRY stories always escalate? Yeah. FX took that personally.



A brand-new FARCRY anthology series is coming to Hulu with a whole new setting, new cast, and the exact level of chaos your therapist told you to avoid.



Good luck out there. pic.twitter.com/1QINzLTvca — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) November 24, 2025

FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said: “FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are teaming up for Far Cry.

“I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property.”

This isn’t the first time Far Cry has been turned into a live-action presentation. Back in 2008, notorious filmmaker Uwe Boll directed a Far Cry movie, which was roundly critically panned and currently has a viewer score of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.