A demo of Castlevania Belmont’s Curse has been officially announced

Konami has announced that Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse will be getting an official demo.

The playable demo for the game will be released on October 1, 2026, the publisher confirmed.

The demo will be available on every format the full game will be coming to – Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC – and will be a relatively small download, coming in at around 3-6 GB (depending on format).

According to Konami, players will be able to retain their save data from the demo and transfer it over to the full game, once it’s released.

In order to do this they’ll need to make sure they’re playing the demo on the same platform and with the same account as they plan to use for the full game.

The official release date for Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is October 15, meaning players will get access to the demo two weeks in advance.

Konami had previously stated that this release date only applied to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions with the Switch version coming at a later date. It later changed this, however, confirming that all platforms (including Switch) would be getting the game on October 15.

Co-developed by Konami and Evil Empire (The Rogue Prince of Persia) with advisory help from Motion Twin (Dead Cells), Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Castlevania series.

Players will take control of Rose Belmont, the daughter of previous series protagonist Trevor Belmont, as she explores such areas as Dracula’s castle and the catacombs of Paris. The game is set in 1499 – 23 years after the events of NES title Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse.

VGC recently went hands-on with Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse and came away impressed, suggesting that it didn’t appear to revolutionise the Metroidvania genre in any major way but didn’t necessarily have to when it was so engaging to play.

“There’s nothing to say it has to reinvent the wheel,” we wrote. “If ever there was a series that has earned the right to deliver a game that simply offers a familiar but solid Metroidvania adventure, it’s the one that co-coined the term in the first place. And so far, based on the first hour at least, familiar but solid absolutely sums it up.”