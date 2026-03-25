A demo for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is available on Switch

Nintendo has released a demo for its upcoming game Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

The third game in the Tomodachi series, Living the Dream is a life sim where players create Mii characters, make them befriend each other and try to improve the overall happiness of the island they live on.

It’s also heavily customisable, with players able to not only edit the island and its residents, but also use its image editing tools to draw a number of other interactive objects such as food and scenery.

The new demo, titled Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Welcome Version, lets players create up to three Mii characters, according to Nintendo.

The demo also lets players unlock a hamster costume. When the full game releases on April 16, players can transfer their three Mii characters and the hamster costume over to continue their progress.

Nintendo states that the hamster costume can also be found in the main game, so players who are already planning to buy Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and don’t want to play the demo before release won’t be missing out on any content.

VGC recently went hands-on with Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, stating that the first few hours were great fun but there are unanswered questions about its longevity.

“What remains to be seen at this stage is whether Living the Dream has the legs to remain enjoyable beyond that initial impact,” we wrote. “The first couple of hours have been a treat, but what will happen when the island fills with Mii characters, we’ve seen all the funny animations and cutscenes and we’ve unlocked all the buildings?

“It’s a case of ‘so far, so good’ for now, then, but time will tell whether we’re looking at a must-have swan song for the Switch, or a fun diversion that gets repetitive after a week or so. Let’s keep everything crossed that it’s not the latter.”