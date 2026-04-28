A demo for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available now on Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S

A playable demo of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available to download now on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S.

The second game in the Final Fantasy 7 trilogy is set to release on Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S on June 3, bringing Nintendo and Xbox owners up to parity with PlayStation 5 owners, who got the game back in February 2024.

The demo, which is available now, covers Chapter 1 and 2 of the full game. This consists of “several hours of gameplay” according to Square Enix, spanning combat, exploration and side content.

It covers the Nibelheim flashback featuring Cloud and Sephiroth, as well as the Grasslands open region, and gives players a look at the battle system’s Synergy Abilities feature.

It also lets players try the new ‘Streamlined Progression’ features, which let players turn on unlimited HP and MP, an always-full ATB gauge and easier weapon ability acquisition, so they can focus on the story instead.

Players who try out the demo can carry their save data over to the full game when it’s released on June 3. Playing the demo will also unlock bonuses for the full game, including a Kupo Charm which boosts the chance of collecting extra materials, and a Survival Set.

The Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are both available to pre-order now, with a 20% discount until June 10.

Those who pre-order the Standard edition get Moogle Trio and Posh Chocobo Summoning Materia, Armor: Shinra Bangle Mk II and Midgar Bangle Mk II as bonus items.

There’s also a Digital Deluxe Edition which includes Magic Pot Summoning Materia, Accessory: Reclamant Choker, Armor: Orchid Bracelet, a Digital Art Book and a Digital Mini Soundtrack.

Square Enix recently announced that Final Fantasy 14 Online is coming to Switch 2 this August, with an early access period coming before this.