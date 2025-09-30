A ‘deep dive’ on the future of Halo will be held next month

Halo Studios has announced a panel for next month’s Halo World Championship which will take a “deep dive” into the future of the series.

In a post on the Halo Waypoint website detailing what’s set to take place at the event, Halo Studios has announced a panel for October 24 which will look at the future of the FPS series.

“Back in June we let the community know that we’d be continuing the conversation from last year’s HaloWC and the ‘A New Dawn’ video and sharing more about what we’ve been working on,” Halo’s director of competitive engagement Tahir Hasangjekaj said on the blog.

“Like last year we’ll be on the Main Stage to talk about it but this year we’ve also got a ‘deep dive’ panel planned for the Community Stage that you won’t want to miss.”

At last year’s Halo World Championship, the developer formerly known as 343 Industries announced its rebranding, and that it was working on multiple Halo games developed within Unreal Engine 5.

A teaser video was shown to attendees of various Halo-themed locations running within Unreal, with the studio stressing that the footage wasn’t a game, but a glimpse of what it might be able to achieve within UE5.

The last mainline game in the series, Halo Infinite, was released in 2021. The game was originally planned to launch alongside Microsoft‘s Xbox Series X console and was even featured on much of the launch marketing for the console, but it was ultimately delayed.

While the game was met with a warm critical response for its innovative take on the single-player Halo formula, the multiplayer portion of the game failed to retain a player base.