A Concord developer’s commemorative release plaque is being auctioned at a Goodwill store

A commemorative plaque given to developers to celebrate the release of Concord is currently up for auction at a Goodwill store in the US.

The plaque, which will have been given to members of the game’s development team to mark its full release, contains the game artwork, a game disc and the name of the developer.

The plaque being auctioned contains the name Chelsea Grace on it, and says “Founding Freegunner, Northstar Crew, Worldwide Concord Launch, August 23, 2024″.

According to Concord’s credits, Chelsea Grace was a member of the art department at Concord developer Firewalk Studios, where she was an outsourcing and co-development lead.

It’s not clear whether her plaque is being auctioned because she chose to donate it, because she never received it and someone else had it, or for some other reason.

At the time of writing, the plaque has received 34 bids and currently sits at a price of $2,526.

Goodwill has more than 150 separate organisations around the US and Canada, with the auction site being used by more than 130 of them to sell notable items.

This specific auction is being held by the Goodwill branch of the Olympics and Rainier Region, which covers Tacoma, Washington and Longview, Washington. Concord studio Firewalk was based in Bellevue, Washington.

Just two weeks after it was released last August, Sony announced plans to take Concord offline, pull the game from sale and offer refunds to all players who bought it, citing a poor reception from players.

At the time, Sony said it would explore the possibility of bringing the game back in a revised form. However, a month later, PlayStation Studios CEO Hermen Hulst confirmed the company had decided not to move forward with the title.

The game’s developer Firewalk Studios was subsequently closed, with Hulst saying Sony would “work to find placement for some of those impacted within our global community of studios where possible”.

Firewalk was founded in 2018 and was acquired by Sony in 2023. Concord, its debut game, was reportedly in development for around eight years. The title received “mixed or average” reviews, with its Metacritic score sitting on 62 for PS5 and 65 for PC. According to reports, the PS5 and PC game may have sold as few as 25,000 copies.