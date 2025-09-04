Sega has announced that a closed beta test for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage will take place next week.

The test will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will run for five days. The beta will be active during the following times:

US (Pacific) – September 10 at 8pm until September 15 at 8pm

US (Eastern) – September 10 at 11pm until September 15 at 11pm

UK (BST) – September 11 at 4am until September 16 at 4am

Players who want to take part in the closed beta test for the Steam version of the game can request access by visiting the Steam page for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., where a ‘Request Access’ button will be available once the beta starts.

Those who want to take part on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S have to sign up for a Sega account, and will then be able to request a code on the Sega Account campaign page once the beta is live.

According to Sega, the closed beta test will give access to Ranked Mode, Online Matchmaking, Offline Training Mode and Offline Arcade Mode, and players who take part will receive a ‘Virtua Team’ in-game title once the full game is out.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. was released on PC in January and offers an enhanced port of PS4 release Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, featuring support for 4K graphics, rollback netcode and various balancing tweaks.

The console version, World Stage, is set for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 30, while a Nintendo Switch 2 version is set to come at a later date. The PC version will also get a free World Stage update on that day, adding the console ports’ new features including a new single-player campaign mode.

Players who own Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown on PS4 will be able to upgrade to World Stage on PS5 for a discounted price.