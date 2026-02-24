A cinema listing may have accidentally revealed a major Super Mario Galaxy Movie character

A UK cinema may have accidentally revealed one of the major characters in The Super Mario Galaxy movie early.

Everyman Cinema‘s listing for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie contained a plot synopsis for the film, but while it mentioned Bowser Jr – a character already known to be in the film – it also referred to another major character who has yet to be confirmed.

“After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr’s evil alliance,” the synopsis read (as spotted by IGN). Now, alongside his friends and Yoshi, he must stop their plans for world domination.”

The site has now been updated and the synopsis has now been removed, and now simply reads: “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros, and follows The Super Mario Bros Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.”

Three major new characters have already been officially confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Bowser Jr, Rosalina and Yoshi.

Bowser Jr will be voiced by Benny Safdie, the filmmaker and actor who wrote and directed The Smashing Machine and Uncut Gems. Rosalina, meanwhile, will be played by Brie Larson, best known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for her Academy Award-winning performance in Room.

A new trailer for the film was released last month, which confirms that numerous enemies from Super Mario Bros 2 will be in the movie – most notably Birdo – as well as the return of Baby Mario and Baby Luigi, who appeared briefly in flashback scenes in the first film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release theatrically on April 1. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have returned to direct the sequel, with Matthew Fogel returning as screenwriter and Brian Tyler returning as composer.