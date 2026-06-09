A brand new Xenoblade game, Xenoblade Genesis, is coming next year

Nintendo has announced that a new Xenoblade game is coming next year.

As revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the game – which will be titled Xenoblade Genesis – is set for release in 2027.

Nintendo is being tight-lipped about the game’s details at this stage, simply stating: “A new beginning for the Xenoblade series is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. More details will be shared in the future.”

The trailer does include a voiceover which sheds at least some information on the game’s setting and theme.

“Anima was the source of all things,” the trailer’s voiceover says. “Water, fire, wind. Every force that gave shape to this world was a manifestation of the Anima that flows through the land.

“And when battles were waged, they were decided by Anima and those who could wield its power – warriors known as Vesselai.”

The trailer then shows a female protagonist, who appears to be a student at a school called Leukos. In the trailer, she takes a sword and promises: “I’ll uphold this blade’s honour, I swear it.”

Another character then tells her about a gemstone in her sword, saying: “That stone is called an Anima crystone. It not only amplifies a Vesselai’s powers, but also records its bearer’s thoughts and actions.

“Every aspect of your life at Leukos – academic and otherwise – will be intertwined with that stone.”

The trailer concludes: “This is a land warmed by the light of six suns. And it is here where mankind would learn that the vengeance of a fallen god had yet to be fulfilled.”