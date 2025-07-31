A brand new Katamari game is coming to PC and consoles in October

Bandai Namco has announced that a brand new game in the Katamari Damacy series is set for release later this year.

Once Upon a Katamari will be released on Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X and PC on October 24 as a digital-only release.

It will be the first entirely new Katamari game to be released on consoles since Touch My Katamari, which was released on PlayStation Vita in 2011.

According to Bandai Namco, the latest game will see players travelling through time, rolling their giant katamari ball to gather up objects from various locations and time periods including the Far West, ancient Egypt and the Jurassic era.

“The mighty King of All Cosmos struck again and destroyed the Earth and stars by accident,” the game’s description reads. “It is up again to the little Prince to roll his katamari, gathering all things small, big, wild and wonderful to recreate the starry sky, but this time across all eras.”

Once Upon a Katamari adds power-ups to add variety to the game. Players can collect rockets to speed up, magnets to attract surrounding objects, or a timer to temporarily stop time.

The Prince will also be joined by 68 cousin characters, and the player can customise the Prince and his cousins.

A four-player battle mode called KatamariBall will also be included, where players fight to roll their katamari and exchange it for points, with the player earning the most points winning the battle.

The Katamari series has been kept alive with various mobile spin-offs over the years, including Katamari Damacy Mobile (2011), Katamari Damacy Mobile 2 (2012), Tap My Katamari (2016) and Amazing Katamari Damacy (2017).

A remake of the 2004 PS2 original called Katamari Damacy Reroll was also released on consoles in 2018, followed by a remake of its 2005 sequel We Love Katamari called We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, which was released in 2023.

Earlier this year a brand new game called Katamari Damacy Rolling Live was released exclusively on Apple Arcade, but Once Upon a Katamari will be the first brand new non-mobile game in 14 years.