A 16-game retro compilation of Barbie games is coming from Atari and Digital Eclipse

Atari and Digital Eclipse have announced Barbie Rewind.

The game consists of a retro compilation, as well as a new Dreamhouse design game, all in one package.

The Dreamhouse game has players decorating Barbie’s home by choosing from a selection of furniture, decor and accessories inspired by actual Barbie playsets released over the past 65 years.

In order to unlock some of these items, players will have to play classic Barbie games, which is where the retro compilation aspect comes into play.

A total of 16 Barbie games from the 1990s and 2000s, spanning the NES to the PlayStation, are included in Barbie Rewind, and by completing tasks in these games new items will be unlocked for the Dreamhouse mode.

One of these games, Barbie: Vacation Adventure, is a Genesis / Mega Drive and SNES game that was never released, and is therefore officially playable for the first time here.

The list of games confirmed for the package so far consists of:

Barbie (NES) (1991)

Barbie: Game Girl (Game Boy) (1992)

Barbie: Super Model (Genesis / SNES) (1993)

Barbie: Race & Ride (PS1) (1999)

Barbie Super Sports (PS1) (1999)

Barbie: Pet Rescue (GBC) (2001)

Barbie: Groovy Games (GBA) (2002)

Secret Agent Barbie: Royal Jewel Mission (GBA) (2002)

Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race (GBA) (2003)

The Barbie Diaries: High School Mystery (GBA) (2006)

Barbie: Vacation Adventure (Genesis / SNES) (Unreleased)

The game will be released later this year on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, priced $29.99 digitally.

Physical editions will be released for PS5 and Switch priced at $29.99, while the Switch will also get a $59.99 Deluxe Edition which includes an exclusive Barbie doll wearing an Atari t-shirt.

“We are excited to bring a new Barbie DreamHouse game and this wonderful collection of historic titles to a new generation of players,” Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika said in a statement.

“Barbie Rewind celebrates Barbie’s contributions to 65+ years of fashion, decor and more through the unique lens of video games, connecting with longtime fans and modern audiences with an unmistakable pink charm.”