’90s FPS Blood is being re-remastered by Nightdive Studios, coming to consoles for the first time

Nightdive Studios is returning to one of its older remasters to remaster it again for modern hardware.

Blood is a first-person shooter released in 1997, and was the first game developed by Monolith Productions (which would go on to create the likes of F.E.A.R., Condemned and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor before being closed by Warner Bros earlier this year).

The horror-themed FPS has players controlling Caleb, an undead gunslinger who rises from his grave to take down the dark god Tchernobog, using normal and occult weapons to defeat an army of cultists, gargoyles, hellhounds, zombies and other unholy monsters.

Nightdive released a remastered version of the game in 2019 under the name Blood: Fresh Supply. This remaster, which was PC-only, enabled to the game to be run on modern computers and added support for monitors up to 4K as well as new features like anti-aliasing and ambient occlusion.

Now the studio has taken things further and is remastering the game again with Blood: Refreshed Supply, which is set to release on December 4.

Dubbing this new version the “definitive remaster”, Refreshed Supply will not only be released on PC, but will also be available on consoles for the first time with PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions. A version for Switch 2 will also be released in early 2026.

Refreshed Supply offers resolutions of up to 4K and frame rates of up to 120fps on console, as well as fully customisable keyboard and controller support.

The game will feature “extended modding support”, including support for existing modes, along with support for both CD and MIDI soundtracks. It will also have local split-screen multiplayer and cross-platform online multiplayer for up to eight players.

The existing add-ons – Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage – will be included in Refreshed Supply, as well as two new mission scenarios. Marrow will be available at launch, while another new scenario called Death Wish will be released post-launch as a free update.

The 2019 release Blood: Fresh Supply will be delisted on December 4 and replaced by Blood: Refreshed Supply. Players who owned Fresh Supply will still be able to play it after this date, and will also be offered a 66.6% loyalty discount to upgrade to Refreshed Supply.

“Since we released Blood: Fresh Supply six years ago, the demand from fans to have this iconic game on consoles has been immense,” Nightdive vice president of business development Larry Kuperman said in a statement.

“With our partners at Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, Nightdive and Atari can now deliver on those demands and finally bring Blood to modern consoles. We didn’t stop there, though. Refreshed Supply is the definitive edition of Blood, with additional improvements made and exciting new content from Nightdive.”