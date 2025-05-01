85% of US veterans who played video games on active duty say it helped to escape the stress of military life

A new survey has found that 85% of US veterans who played video games while on active duty did so to help them escape the stressors of military life.

The survey, which was conducted by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) with a sample size of 1,096 veteran video game players and 508 non-veterans, found that the majority of them said games had a positive impact on their mental and emotional well-being.

According to the survey data, 86% of veterans believe that video games provide a healthy outlet to help them deal with stress and anxiety.

81% also agreed that playing video games helped them to cope with difficult times in their lives, while 77% believe games have had a positive impact on their life post-military service.

79% of veterans polled said they currently played video games with other people at least once a week, with 58% of those saying they played online with their friends from the military.

The veterans were also asked about their time playing games while on active duty, with 85% saying it helped them to temporarily escape the stress of military life, and 85% saying it helped them to relax and unwind after completing their military duties.

78% also said that playing video games with their fellow military members helped to strengthen their camaraderie, while 73% believed it served as an effective tool for fostering teamwork and cooperation.

56% of veterans said they played games online with friends back home while on active duty, while 44% played online with family.

The survey also asked veterans which game genres they played. The most popular genre was shooters, with 55% of those surveyed saying they played those most often. Other popular genres included RPG / MMO (39%) and sports (31%). The most popular games cited were Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, EA Sports FC and Fortnite.

“Every day, I see first-hand the positive impacts video games have on veterans and service members,” said Stephen Machuga, founder and executive director of Stack Up, a non-profit organisation focused on supporting veterans’ mental health through games.

“Video games have proven to be a powerful tool for stress relief, a way to connect with friends and fellow service members and a positive outlet for relaxation and mental health.”